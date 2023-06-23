GOLF

Pace on top in LPGA

Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa made a two-putt birdie on the final hole in fading daylight for a 5-under 66 and the first-round lead Thursday in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol in Springfield, N.J. Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back as Baltusrol's historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players. The 42-year-old Pace won her lone LPGA Tour title in 2014 in China. She's playing in her second event in the United States this year. Rose Zhang, the two-time NCAA individual champion at Stanford who became the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA Tour event in her pro debut this month at nearby Liberty National, opened with a 70. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis opened with a 1-over 72. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 74. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 6-over 77.

McCarthy just misses a 59

Denny McCarthy came inches from shooting a 59, settling for a 10-under 60 on Thursday for the lowest round of his PGA Tour career, and Rory McIlroy made his first ace on tour on a day of low numbers at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott also made runs at golf's magic number -- on a course where Jim Furyk set the PGA Tour record with a 58 in 2016 -- but faltered late. Each shot 62. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, finished with a 7-under 63. The 30-year-old McCarthy, who started on the back nine, had five birdies on his first six holes and five more coming in. The Maryland native's last birdie came on the 403-yard ninth hole after his 169-yard approach shot skirted just left of the cup, eliciting a gasp from the crowd. He holed a 5-footer for birdie. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry posted a 3-under 67. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) both turned in scores of 1-over 71. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 73.

OLYMPICS

Boxing stays; IBA banned

The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games. The International Olympic Committee voted to no longer recognize the IBA at a specially called meeting -- an outcome that was inevitable after being recommended two weeks ago by the executive board, a body chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach. The vote was 69-1, with 10 members abstaining. Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Olympics over the four years since the IOC suspended the sport's governing body in an effort to force changes. "We highly value the sport of boxing. We have an extremely serious problem with IBA because of their governance," Bach told IOC members during their online meeting. The dispute centered on the IBA's management under presidents from Uzbekistan and Russia who the IOC disapproved of, its finances being backed by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, plus the integrity of bouts and judging.

BASEBALL

Twins, Keuchel reach deal

Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) has agreed to a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins. The 35-year-old left-hander was 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts last year with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He was released by the Rangers on Sept. 4 and had been a free agent. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, is 101-91 with a 3.98 ERA in 257 starts and 11 relief appearances. He's been working with performance coaches at Driveline Baseball in Kent, Wash.

FOOTBALL

Foot surgery for Coach Prime

Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery today for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted. The news of Coach Prime's impending procedure began to spread Thursday after Pat McAfee discussed on his podcast with longtime NFL defensive back Adam Jones what was referred to as an emergency surgery for Sanders. Last week, Sanders revealed he might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues. Sanders allowed camera crews with "Thee Pregame Show" to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he's preparing for his first season as head football coach.

TENNIS

Alcaraz rolls at Queen's

So much for Carlos Alcaraz being a novice on the grass. The new big thing in men's tennis looked quite at home on the lush green surface at the Queen's Club Championships in beating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday. Alcaraz, ranked No. 2 and the top-seeded player in west London, is playing the Wimbledon warmup event for the first time. Alcaraz said his expectation levels on grass "are going to change" given the way he dispatched Lehecka, who came in at a career-high ranking of No. 36.

Defending champ ousted

Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Halle (Germany) Open on Thursday as defending champion Hubert Hurkacz was eliminated after a dramatic final-set tiebreaker. Rublev won his second-round match against German wild card Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (6), 6-3 after turning around a 5-3 deficit in the first-set tiebreaker. Rublev lost to Hanfmann in Rome last month. Rublev next faces Tallon Griekspoor after the Dutch player upset Hurkacz 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8). Griekspoor converted his fifth match point for the win after saving a match point at 8-7 down. Griekspoor is coming off his second title of the season at the Libema Open. Sinner needed nearly three hours to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego to reach his ninth quarterfinal of 2023.

Venus eliminated

Venus Williams couldn't cause an even bigger surprise at the Birmingham (England) Classic. The 43-year-old American, now ranked No. 697, lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday in the second round of the grass-court tournament that is serving as a warmup for Wimbledon. On Monday, Williams defeated 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi for a first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. She has just returned after six months out with a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year. Williams, who played with strapping around her right knee against Ostapenko, received an off-court medical timeout when at 2-2 in the second set. She looked uncomfortable when she returned to the grass but continued to play, fighting for every point and even saving a match point at 5-3 before recovering to win four games in a row and take it to a decider. By the end of a 44-minute third set, Williams' mobility was limited and Ostapenko sealed victory with a forehand down the line.