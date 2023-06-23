100 years ago

June 23, 1923

WOMBLE -- Two men ... were bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury, charged with transporting the elements entering into hard liquor, by Justice B. Howard yesterday. A two-horse farm wagon was overtaken last night by Deputy Sheriffs Rowan and McCoy and found to contain two barrels of sorghum molasses, a full barrel of fresh mash and 15 cakes of yeast. The cargo was proceeding along a public road a few miles out into the country and in charge of the men, according to the officers. The defendants declared that they had hogs in the woods and that they purposed to feed their hogs with the mash and molasses.

50 years ago

June 23, 1973

FORT SMITH -- Two Fort Smith women entered guilty pleas in Municipal Court here Friday to charges of child neglect. They were accused of failing to take their small children for continued medical treatment for gonorrhea. Municipal Judge Lawson Cloninger of Fort Smith, saying it was the most "discouraging case I've ever tried," fined Mrs. Chaney Webster, 32, and Mrs. Flossie Dunbar, 18, the maximum penalty of $100 fine, three months in jail, and court costs. The two women were arrested last week by Fort Smith detectives after it was reported that they had taken Mrs. Dunbar's three year old daughter and Mrs. Webster's five year old son for one treatment for the disease but failed to continue the shots.

25 years ago

June 23, 1998

CABOT -- Two suspicious packages found Sunday in mailboxes of homes close to each other in Cabot were indeed bombs, a spokesman from the U.S. Army's Pine Bluff Arsenal said Monday. "There were explosives in each device that would have caused injuries," said Phyllis Bledsoe, chief of public affairs for the arsenal. One of the bombs was an 8-by 5-inch-square box that contained an electronic circuit board and six "D" batteries. The second bomb was in a 4-by 6-inch cone-shaped device and contained four "AA" batteries. "Both bombs were disrupted, meaning they did not go off, by a remote robot," Bledsoe said. The 752nd Explosive Ordnance Detachment from the arsenal handled the task of detonating the bombs.

10 years ago

June 23, 2013

A fire damaged eight units and injured one firefighter at a west Little Rock apartment complex Saturday. The fire started around 5 p.m. at Bristol Manor Apartments, located at 101 Ellis Drive. No residents were injured, but one of the 40 firefighters at the scene was treated by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services after something fell on him, according to the Little Rock Fire Department. Six of the eight units affected by the fire were occupied at the time, and four of them suffered major damage. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Some residents told firefighters they heard a loud boom before the fire started. A report on the cause will likely be released Monday, the department said.