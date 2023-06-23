Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Parades! Drag Shows! Rainbows! Art! Must be time for Fayetteville’s Pride Weekend

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Misdemeanors stopped by the Whats Up! podcast studio recently to talk about the band, their first album and to share a new song. Check it out at nwaonline.com/616themisdemeanors. They will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Tyson Main Stage in the parking lot at West and Dickson streets during the Pride festival. (Courtesy Photo)

Northwest Arkansas celebrates Pride this weekend. Here's the schedule:

Today

Trans March and Rally -- "For visibility; to empower and support trans, nonbinary, gender variant, and gender-nonconforming people; to speak out against violence, hate, transphobia, injustice, and oppression; and to be fabulous." Line up at 6 p.m. at the corner of Dickson Street and Block Avenue in Fayetteville. The march begins at 7 p.m. and heads south on Block Avenue to the Fayetteville Town Center. Rally follows in the center until 10:30 p.m.

OUTrageously OUTloud House Party -- A virtual exhibition of Art Ventures' OUTrageous Exhibition and an art installation by artist Dandy Pants with live music from Taiga, Oh Losha, XOLO and SusieQ, is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. The event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome. ID required. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

Saturday

NWA Pride Festival -- From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with DJs; a Dickson Divas Drag Show featuring Taylor Madison Monroe, Lady Kakes, Savvy Savant, Jazmyn Turrelle and O'Shea Reed; and live music from Erin "Dr. Shred" Detheredge, The Misdemeanors and The Confused will be in the West Avenue and Dickson Street parking lot.

NWA Pride Youth Zone -- From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with arts and crafts, various story times and a drag show. Performers include Ace O'Hearts, Holland, Lady Kakes, Daya Betty, Evan Kavalli, Anita Mann, Sina Kakes, Alissa Dupree Adonis; special guests include Chris Jones, Mayor Lioneld Jordan, Molly Rawn, Sen. Greg Leding and Evelyn Stafford; and live music from Caroline Alberson and The Prospects, inside Fayetteville Town Center.

Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade -- Procession travels down Dickson Street at 5 p.m.

Glitterville -- With Daya Betty ("RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 14), Axel Andrews, and DJ Stephen Jusko with local performers Ella Rosa, Jazmyn Turrelle, Bosston, Vanessa Rayne and hostess Taylor Madison Monroe, 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge. Sold out.

The White Party -- Guests wear white to show solidarity with those lost to HIV/AIDS, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., C4 Nightclub & Lounge in Fayetteville. Ages 18 and older. c4nwa.com.

Sunday

Hi Tea Pool Party -- With DJ Driblz and DJ Stephen Jusko with food from local, LGBTQ- and ally-owned eateries, brunch and drinks for ages 21 and older, Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite. (Nearing sold out as of press time.)

-- Monica Hooper

mhooper@nwaonline.com

  photo  A vendors sign displays as festivalgoers browse booths during the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The festival and parade returns on Saturday this year with a festival in the parking lot across from the Walton Arts Center and a Youth Zone inside the Fayetteville Town Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Hank Layton)
  
  photo  Kyle Smith (right), a volunteer from Fayetteville, prepares a sign before the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Trans March. This year's Trans March and Rally start at 5 p.m. today. Line up at 6 p.m. at the corner of Dickson Street and Block Avenue in Fayetteville. The march begins at 7 p.m. and heads south on Block Avenue to the Fayetteville Town Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Hank Layton)
  
  photo  Sister Willm Grayce with Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Abbey of Hillbilly Harlots marches down Dickson Street during the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Trans March as part of NWA Pride Weekend in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Hank Layton)
  

Print Headline: Parades! Drag Shows! Rainbows! Art! Must be Pride Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT