PBSD considers change in foodservice

Displeasure over the quality of foodservice has prompted Pine Bluff School District officials to consider changing its dining service company by January 2024.

At the request of Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree, the district board Wednesday night voted to renew its contract with Chartwells K12 into the 2023-24 school year, but with the condition the district would put in a new request for proposal, or RFP, as early as September per state guidelines and look to have a new foodservice company by January.

"First of all, it's the quality of the meals that are being prepared," Kelvin Gragg, assistant superintendent over secondary schools and auxiliary services, told the board. "I will tell you this as I have told Chartwells, the meals that they serve in Pine Bluff do not look like the meals they serve in White Hall or the meals they serve at Sheridan or Star City. My question was, why can Pine Bluff not have the same type of meals that they're getting?

"So, we've not been pleased with the quality of food, the service that's being provided ... just very little that we've been satisfied with."

Backing up Gragg's statements Thursday, Barbaree said the plates in her district "don't look as fulfilling and don't look as appealing," although she did not speak to how other districts were being served.

The PBSD has a five-year contract with Chartwells that runs through the 2026-27 school year, Barbaree said, although a copy of the contract provided to The Commercial indicates a beginning date of July 1, 2022, through June 30 of this year. Barbaree explained the contract must be renewed every year according to child nutrition policies from the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education.

The district missed the March 31 deadline to ask for a new foodservice company, Barbaree told the board, adding she was unaware of the date. According to contract terms, Chartwells or the district may terminate the contract for cause with a 30-day written notice if one party cannot completely fulfill its duties. If no contract breach occurs, a termination for convenience is allowed with a 60-day notice to the other party.

The contract is a fixed-rate deal with the cost of each meal reimbursable to the district on a serve-only basis.

Barbaree, who took over as superintendent this past January, said she requested Chartwells provide the district with a serve-only plan over the offer-vs.-serve choice she allegedly was told the district chose, meaning the district must serve certain components of each meal for federal reimbursement rather than be required to only offer it. The offer-vs.-serve option allows a district to control food waste, while serve-only allows a district to provide all necessary nutrients, and Barbaree said she chose the latter out of concern students weren't otherwise getting those.

Barbaree also said Chartwells has not provided the PBSD with a chef as requested under contract after another had resigned.

"We're at a point where I've gone to the state and said it's almost as if it's a breach of contract," she told the board. "The earliest we could do it is put it out this fall."

A voice message was left to Chartwells media representatives at its Charlotte, N.C., headquarters seeking comment about the PBSD's complaints.

Asked by board trustee Lori Walker Guelache, who attended via Zoom, how Chartwells responded to the contract matter, Gragg answered the company agreed to work with the district to improve.

"We're going to put some pressure on them," Gragg said. "They're either going to up their game or we're going to get somebody else."

Board trustee Stephen Broughton said he would occasionally have lunch with his children when they attended Pine Bluff High School to see about the quality of the food and find out why some kids were trying to leave campus to eat elsewhere. PBSD campuses are closed during lunch, meaning students cannot leave during that period.

"If we're going to keep them on campus, we need to be able to provide a meal that's consumable," Gragg said.

FINANCIAL REPORT

The district has $6.243 million left in its net legal balance for the year to date and is budgeted to end the school year June 30 with $4 million in the account, Barbaree told the board. The district has received $2.8 million in tax revenue for January through June, but Barbaree expected a $4.3 million return.

Barbaree added she wasn't sure of the reason for the shortfall, but she said a tax collector advised her that all taxes were collected.

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS ...

Zuni Learning Tree will provide access points ID badges for students in grades 7-12 at a cost of $133,740 from the PBSD's Title IV security funds.

New Dimension will provide Medicaid billing processing services for $18,000.

Purchases of reading curriculum from Lexia Learning Systems, instructional Materials from 95 Percent Group and occupational, speech and physical therapy services by Progressive Therapy were approved, as well as memoranda of understanding with Jenkins Memorial Center and Arch Ford Non-Traditional Learning.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The PBSD rehired instructional facilitators Nicole Anderson, Teresa Farver, Willie Gulley, Kenyatta Hicks, Dalecia Jones, Sherita Sanders and Morgan Wilson, each on 220-day contracts effective July 1.

Certified resignations were accepted from Broadmoor Elementary teacher Robin Campbell, Jack Robey Junior High teacher and football coach Cornelius Christopher, curriculum and instruction/professional development coordinator Sheri Davis, Pine Bluff High School teacher and coach Brian Eaton, Broadmoor teacher Kalaya Evans, Dollarway High teacher and football coach Martese Henry, 34th Avenue Elementary teacher Destini Hill, Southwood Elementary assistant principal Jalon Hughes, James Matthews Elementary teacher Iriel Larry-Hampton, Jack Robey Junior High science teacher Dorothy McFadden, Robert F. Morehead Middle assistant principal Jeffrey Neal, school improvement specialist Sandy Pitts, Broadmoor assistant principal Andrew Roshell III, and Morehead Principal Leondra Williams.

Classified personnel resignations were accepted from speech language pathologist D'lya Cockrell, Dollarway High health aide Janet James and warehouse administrative assistant KaTrina Pruitt.

Certified personnel retiring from the district are Broadmoor teacher Gail Lang, Matthews teacher Stephanie Reynolds, Jack Robey math teacher Rachel Scott, and Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool teacher Pearlie Wells.

Classified personnel retiring are Matthews school nurse Pamela Brooks and special education administrative assistant Jacquelin Norful.