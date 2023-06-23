Pedestrian, 72, fatally hit by vehicle in Jonesboro

A 72-year-old man was killed in Jonesboro on Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Jerry Lynn Kifer, of Jonesboro, was identified as the victim, the report said.

The accident occurred at 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard, according to the report. Kifer was walking westbound on the sidewalk when he arrived at the intersection. The car, which was not identified in the report, was stopped in the northernmost turn lane on Highland and was preparing to turn north onto Red Wolf Boulevard.

Kifer entered the street and stopped in front of the vehicle's passenger-side front bumper. The vehicle then proceeded to turn north and struck Kifer, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the incident, which was investigated by the Jonesboro Police Department.