Police beat: Police find drugs, guns in NLR home

Police find drugs, guns in NLR home

A North Little Rock man was arrested Thursday morning after police reported finding fentanyl and guns during a search of his home.

Leifel Hudspeth, 43, was arrested about 6 a.m. at 2017 W. Long 17th St. after police executed a search warrant there, according to an arrest report.

Officers reported finding 24 grams of suspected fentanyl and two unsecured firearms out in the open inside the residence.

Police said drug paraphernalia was also found in the residence, which is located within 1,000 feet of a school, Boone Park Elementary.

Two children under age of 10 were present at the time of the search, police said.

Hudspeth faces one felony count each of trafficking fentanyl, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia and two felony counts each of possession of a firearm by certain persons and endangering the welfare of a minor.