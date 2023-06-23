Police ID man fatally struck after he fled vehicle in car chase

Arkansas State Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 30 early Monday after, police said, he fled on foot from a vehicle that police had been pursuing.

Isaias Sambrano, 29, of Little Rock was the man who died early Monday, according to an updated preliminary fatality report.

Josue Aguilar, 23, had previously been identified as the other occupant of the vehicle that Sambrano fled.

Aguilar was arrested by police after officers heard shots being fired near the 7500 block of Geyer Springs Road, near the state police headquarters in Little Rock, according to an arrest report. Aguilar and Sambrano were spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle that was eventually stopped by state troopers, police said.

According to the police report, Sambrano then fled the car and attempted to cross I-30, but he was struck and killed by westbound traffic. A stolen pistol was found in the vehicle with Aguilar, police added.

Aguilar has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and theft by receiving. According to online jail records, he remained in custody Friday at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.