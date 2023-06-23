RODEO OF THE OZARKS: All-around athlete from Rison enjoys competing in steer wrestling at age 40

SPRINGDALE -- Trey Scharf III knew he wanted to stay active after playing baseball, football and basketball at Rison High School.

At 40 years old, Scharf pays the bills as a heating and air repairman. His sports outlet these days is as a rodeo cowboy in the dangerous event of steer wrestling.

"It's my second job," said Scharf, who won first place in steer wrestling at a rodeo in Magnolia earlier this year.

Failure often follows success and that's what happened to Scharf when he failed to score on the second night of the 78th Rodeo of the Ozarks. Five of the 12 steer wrestlers who competed at Parsons Stadium on Thursday are from Arkansas, including Travis Burgett, who took down his steer in 6.5 seconds.

"I'm happy with it," said Burgett, who's been competing at the Rodeo of the Ozarks for 12 years. "This is a real nice rodeo and it's a good environment."

The Rodeo of the Ozarks has become a poplar stop leading up to the July 4th holiday, which is referred to as "Cowboy Christmas" for men and women hoping to earn some money on the circuit. Scharf, who made his first return to Springdale since competing at a high school rodeo at Parsons Stadium 20 years ago, said he was uncertain Thursday about his next adventure.

But he'll stay on the go, for sure.

"There's rodeos everywhere," Scharf said. "There's two coming up in Ash Flat and two in Imboden, but I haven't made my mind up yet. I just know if you're sitting at home, you ain't making any money."

Scharf said playing multiple sports in high school prepared him for him for the rough and unpredictable life as a rodeo cowboy.

"Being a steer wrestler is the next best thing to football," Scharf said. "If you're playing baseball, you're running. If you're playing basketball, you're running. Whatever the sport, you've got to stay in shape and that's the way it is with steer wrestling. You can't do this if you're not in shape."

Scharf's wife supports his activity as a rodeo cowboy with one cautionary reminder before he leaves the house: Don't get hurt.

But he has been hurt and he pointed to the scar under his nose from three years ago when a steer caused the injury. But that hasn't stopped Scharf, who is still active when many men his age have turned to safer sports like golf and pickle ball.

One of the biggest cheers on the night came in barrel racing where a local cowgirl, Andrea Haden of Bentonville, tied for first place in a time of 16.86. Shaylee Hindman of Weatherford, Texas, also scored 16.86.

Fans who stuck around for the last event watched the animals get even after seven of the 10 bull riders made the full eight-second ride Wednesday to score points. None of the six cowboys who competed Thursday stayed on long enough to score points and most of them were thrown off quickly.

The Rodeo of the Ozarks will continue tonight at Parsons Stadium.