Royal man charged in mallet attack

HOT SPRINGS -- A Royal man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he struck another man with a rubber mallet, causing severe injuries, during a confrontation stemming from an auto repair job.

The victim told Garland County sheriff deputies he had paid Wayne Lee Mains, 32, $100 to switch out an engine on his vehicle with the understanding he would eventually pay Mains a total of $300 for the job.

While working on the vehicle about 10 p.m. Saturday, Mains told the victim he was going to leave, and the victim responded he would need to leave his tools behind because the job hadn't been finished, authorities said.

Mains got up from under the vehicle, saw the victim was holding a half-inch breaker bar and asked, "What are you doing with that?" authorities said. The victim told Mains he was "just holding it," authorities said.

The victim said as he turned away, Mains picked up the mallet and struck him in the face and head multiple times, then continued hitting him in the back with the mallet as he fell to the ground, authorities said.

Mains was arrested shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of first-degree battery. He remained in the Garland County jail on Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond.