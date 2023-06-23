Self-professed Little Rock gang member sentenced to 45 years on murder charge

A 34-year-old Little Rock Crips gang member who killed a man in a nightclub then provoked a shootout with state troopers after he was released on bail has accepted a prison sentence that will keep him behind bars until he is over 65 years old.

Marlo Jenell Akins pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug-trafficking charges, aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and unlawful discharge of a firearm in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton, court filings show.

The plea agreement was negotiated by deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall and defense attorney Bret Qualls. This will be his fourth trip to prison and Akins will have to serve at least 31½ years before he can qualify for parole.

Patrick Dale "All Purpose" Smith, 39, was fatally shot at Club 428, 4726 Asher Ave., in Little Rock in June 2020 during a confrontation with Akins, who accused the older man of selling him "poison" that almost killed him, though Smith had claimed it was cocaine. His lawyers had claimed that Smith, also known as "Two Dollar" was the aggressor who attacked Akins first.

With convictions for theft by receiving, drug possession, second-degree battery, aggravated assault and firearms possession, Akins has either been on parole or probation since he turned 18.

When Smith, who hadn't been in serious trouble with the law for years, was killed, Akins was on probation for a drug conviction stemming from an October 2017 arrest in Little Rock for possession of methamphetamine. Akins, also known as Marlo Atkins, was also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges from a September 2019 arrest following a traffic stop for speeding in Little Rock.

According to police reports, witnesses described the killer as a gunman dressed in blue who fled before police arrived. Club bartender Kiara Williams, 34, said Smith was a club regular who was there almost every night. Williams, who was so close to the gunfire that she could feel it, said Smith and the man in blue had been arguing about money.

The man in blue was a stranger, Williams said. The killer kept shooting Smith after he fell to the floor, she told investigators. At least part of the shooting was recorded on club cameras, according to police.

Another witness, 24-year-old Steve Adams, said he'd arrived about 30 minutes before the shooting, telling police he'd heard the man call himself "Big 60." Adams said he knew Smith but Big 60 was a stranger.

Another club attendee, Jasmine Bills, 23, said the gunman shot Smith at least five times, while the victim's back was turned because he was getting a drink from the bar.

Anquintette Dozier, 27, who was working the door at the club, said the killer had first tried to get in without paying but paid the cover charge. She said she heard him mention the Crips, telling investigators that she saw him in an animated conversation with the victim, who told the man, "Bro, this isn't the time or the place."

The gunman then pulled a gun and shot Smith four times, Dozier said. She told police she'd heard the killer's name was "Black." Another witness, 39-year-old Bryce Hicks, said he'd also heard the killer was known as "60," describing how he'd heard the man asking around about whether he could bring a gun into the club.

The event promoter, 75-year-old Keisha White, wasn't present when Smith was killed, but she said a man had introduced himself to her as either Marlo or Marlon, telling her that they had mutual friends, that he was known as "Sixty." The man further told her he was a Crip and had just gotten out of jail. She said he asked if he could bring a gun into the club and she told him no.

Detectives checked jail records for someone matching the gunman's description and nicknames and came up with Akins as a suspect. Federal marshals arrested Akins 12 days later in North Little Rock.

In custody, Akins told police he'd only asked about having a gun in the club because he thought other people inside had weapons.

Akins said he talked to a man at the club who'd sold him bad drugs before, complaining that the man had not paid him back. He said the man went toward the bar when someone said, "come get this," then gunfire erupted.

Akins first said he did not fire his gun but when prompted by skeptical detectives, said he'd shot twice because he thought the man was trying to get to a weapon behind the bar. Akins said he fired at the man's back and then ran.

Jailed under a $1 million bond, Akins spent about 8½ months in jail before his attorneys persuaded the judge to reduce his bail to $150,000 in February 2021 so he could help care for his ailing mother. He was able to make bail almost immediately.

Seven months later, in September 2021, he was arrested by state troopers after refusing to stop for Trooper Kyle Ellison during a late-night encounter near the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Interstate 30 in Little Rock. During the chase, Akins pushed his passenger, 31-year-old Jerika Presley, out of the white 2015 Toyota Prius then fired five shots at Ellison's patrol car, court filings show. Presley was not seriously injured.

Akins abandoned the car after running up into the front yard at 35 Eaton Drive. Law officers, who also fired guns during the episode, found him at his mother's home at 17 Eaton about four hours later. Authorities also found his gun, a 9mm handgun with a 50-round ammunition drum.

Akins has been jailed ever since.