SOFTBALL

UA's Gammill to represent U.S. in series

Arkansas third baseman Hannah Gammill has been selected for the U.S. Women's National Team, USA Softball announced Thursday.

Gammill, a native of Beebe, tried out for the team June 13-15 during the U.S. Women's Fast Pitch Camp in Vero Beach, Fla. She was one of 28 athletes invited to the camp.

Her selection is for the Japan All-Star Series team, which is composed of current college players and will be coached by Clemson's John Rittman.

The Women's National Team is scheduled to compete against Japan in a three-game series Aug. 4-7. The games will be played in three different cities in Japan -- Fukushima, Iwakuni and Yokohama.

Gammill is one of five SEC players named to the roster. She is joined by Erin Coffel (Kentucky), Alex Honnold (Missouri), Jayda Kearney (Georgia) and Taylor Pleasants (LSU).

A first-team All-American in 2022, Gammill recently completed her junior season with the Razorbacks. She has a career .302 batting average with 33 home runs, 126 hits, and 104 RBI. She has the sixth-most home runs by a Razorback and is 17 shy of the program record.

-- Ethan Westerman