Person feared missing after Paris blast

PARIS — French rescue workers searched Thursday for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris’ Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, six of them critically.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of Wednesday’s explosion. A possible gas leak was one of the theories under investigation.

The blast near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in Paris’ 5th district crumpled the facade of a building that held a private academy of design and arts.

The Paris prosecutors’ office raised the number of people with critical injuries from four to six on Thursday. Some of those suffered severe burns, said Health Minister François Braun.

One person who had been feared missing under the rubble was located in a hospital where they were being treated, the prosecutors’ office said.

Efforts were ongoing to locate another person still feared missing, it said.

With more than 2 million people densely packed within the city limits and historic — sometimes aging — infrastructure, Paris is no stranger to gas explosions. A January 2019 blast in the 9th district killed four people and left dozens injured.

U.S. military ship sails in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a trip to Beijing during which he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in a move that Chinese authorities called “public hype.” The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Stratton conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on June 20 through waters where “high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement Thursday.

China often maintains that the strait, which separates Taiwan and mainland China, is part of its exclusive economic zone, while the U.S. and its allies regularly sail through and fly over the passage to emphasize their contention that the waters are international.

“Stratton’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows,” the Navy’s statement said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said the ship sailed through the strait from south to north and that the military had monitored the surrounding waters and airspace and concluded that the situation was “normal.”

Pope: Still feeling anesthesia’s effects

ROME — Pope Francis said Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago.

Francis made the comments to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches. Instead, the speech was handed out.

“I’m still under the effect of anesthesia,” Vatican News quoted Francis as saying. “My breathing isn’t good.” The 86-year-old pontiff underwent three hours of surgery under general anesthesia June 7 to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue. He was discharged on June 16, with his surgeon saying he was “better than before.” Francis has complained previously about feeling the effects of anesthesia long after surgical procedures, including after an operation in 2021 to remove 13 inches of his large intestine. He had cited that reaction in part in refusing surgery to repair strained ligaments in his knee.

His surgeon for both the 2021 and 2023 operations, Dr. Sergio Alfieri of Rome’s Gemelli hospital, has stressed that there were no adverse reactions to anesthesia either time, though he acknowledged that “no one likes” to be put under and operated on.

Israel razes home of shooting suspect

JERUSALEM — Israeli troops on Thursday demolished the home of a Palestinian who is suspected of killing an Israeli soldier last year, in the latest military operation in the increasingly volatile occupied West Bank, which has been gripped by surging violence.

The demolition came during a week of rising tensions and unrelenting violence in the West Bank and just hours after Israel carried out a rare airstrike that killed three Palestinian militants near the city of Jenin.

Early Thursday, the Israeli army released a video showing troops carrying out the controlled demolition of the suspected gunman’s apartment. The military reported that troops came under attack during the operation in the city of Nablus, but no injuries were reported.

The house belonged to Kamal Jouri, one of two Palestinians suspected of killing Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank in October. Jouri and a second suspect were arrested by the military in February, and the army demolished the second suspect’s home earlier this month. A Palestinian militant group called the Den of Lions claimed the attack.

A woman inspects the ruins of the house that was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)





