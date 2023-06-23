TRAVELERS 10, WIND SURGE 7

Robbie Tenerowicz hit a grand slam in the top of ninth inning and finished with six RBI as the Arkansas Travelers battled back from four- and three-run deficits to defeat the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

The Surge took a 7-6 lead in the eighth on Brooks Lee’s sacrifice fly. In the ninth, the Travs loaded the bases on Riley Unroe’s single and walks to Leo Rivas and Spencer Packard. With one out, Tenerowicz hit a 3-2 pitch off Wichita reliever Isaac Mattson over the wall in left-center field for his 11th home run of the season.

In the bottom of the ninth, former Arkansas Razorback Isaiah Campbell worked around two leadoff walks with a double play and a strikeout of DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to end the game, earning his third save.

Wichita led 4-0 early before the Travs trimmed it to 4-3 in the fourth on Tenerowicz’s two-run single and Matt Scheffler’s sacrifice fly.

Trailing 6-3, the Travelers tied it in the sixth on Isaiah Gilliam’s three-run home run — his team-leading 12th.



