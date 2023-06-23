UALR Trojans get transfer Cougar Downing, fourth addition of the offseason

University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's Coach Darrell Walker announced the signing of senior transfer guard Cougar Downing on Friday.

"Cougar is an explosive scorer that can shoot with distance," Walker said in a press release. "He has the ability to create shots for himself and his teammates. A guard that can play both positions, he is one of the better shooters we will have next year."

Downing is transferring to the Trojans after playing two seasons at Barton Community College and one at Neosho Community College, both in Kansas. Last season he was Barton's leading scorer in 14 of its 33 contests, averaging 17.0 points per game, the highest among National Junior College Athletic Association players in Kansas.

Downing also notched double digits in all but three games, eclipsing his average 11 times in 2022-23.

Downing is the fourth transfer to join the Trojans this offseason, joining Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Bradley Douglas and Creed Williamson.