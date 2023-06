Arrests

Rogers

Brian Brown, 40, of 703 Michael Drive in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Brown was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Daniel McClellan, 43, of 504 Iowa Ave. in Onawa, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. McClellan was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.