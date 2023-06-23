UAMS gets grants for gene therapy

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Thursday that it has received two grants totaling $50,000 from the Arvest Foundation to support organ engineering and gene therapy.

The grants benefit the Organ Engineering and Gene Therapy Fund for Excellence, which will support the UAMS Research Center for Organ Engineering and Gene Therapy.

The fund will support the UAMS Organ Transplant team's research in cellular engineering, genetic reprogramming, targeted cellular removal and organ revitalization. It will also help acquire technology and equipment needed to carry out research.