The world in brief: 3 Israeli settlers arrested in rampages





3 Israeli settlers arrested in rampages

JERUSALEM -- Israel's security agency said Friday it had detained three Israeli settlers on suspicion of involvement in mass rampages through Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank this week following the killing of four Israelis.

While rights groups welcomed the arrests, the small number of suspects -- given the scale of the attacks -- revived criticism of the wider lack of accountability for Israeli settlers.

"The rule is impunity from justice," said Roy Yellin, of the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency did not identify the three detained Israelis.

The Israeli military acknowledged that it had failed to prevent the waves of Israeli settler reprisals against "innocent Palestinians."

On Friday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Eviatar -- an unauthorized settlement outpost in the northern West Bank that was evacuated by the previous Israeli government in 2021. Addressing a crowd of young ideological Jewish settlers, he pressed for a more aggressive military response to Palestinian attacks.

A member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee, Bassam al-Salhi, appealed Friday for the creation of an armed Palestinian national guard to fend off settlers in Palestinian towns vulnerable to settler attacks.

Palestinian officials dismissed the idea but said authorities were considering the formation of village watch teams and other civilian committees to alert Palestinian residents to settler rampages and mobilize self-defense.

Serbia: Ready to intervene in Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia reiterated Friday a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade called the terrorist threat of Kosovo's ethnic Albanian authorities.

In a brief televised address, the Serbian army chief of staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said Kosovo Serbs can no longer "tolerate the terror" of the Kosovo government, and that Serbia's military stands ready to fulfill its tasks "in accordance" with the Serbian Constitution and any orders from President Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia has put its troops on the border with Kosovo on the highest state of alert amid a series of recent clashes between Kosovo Serbs on one side and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers on the other.

The latest flareup focused on Kosovo police arresting at least eight Serbs who are suspected of taking part in last month's violent clashes with the NATO troops and Kosovo police, leaving dozens of injured on all sides.

350 Pakistanis said on sunken vessel

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's interior minister said Friday an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week, and many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told lawmakers in the National Assembly that an estimated 700 migrants were on the boat when it sank June 14. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued and 82 bodies have been recovered.

The total number of people on the ship has not been confirmed.

"So far, 281 [Pakistani] families have contacted the government saying their sons or dear ones might have been among those who were on the boat," he said.

Officials are collecting DNA samples from people who say their relatives were on the vessel to help in the identification of the bodies.

The government has also launched a crackdown on the human traffickers who arranged travel for the Pakistanis on the fishing boat, many of whom were seeking jobs in Europe. So far, police have arrested at least 17 suspected traffickers in connection with the case.

U.S. aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam

BANGKOK -- An American aircraft carrier was due to make a port call Sunday in Vietnam.

The USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, was scheduled to arrive in Da Nang on June 25 and stay through June 30, making use of a port that was modernized and expanded by the United States during the war in Vietnam, the country's Foreign Ministry announced.

It will be only the third such visit by an American aircraft carrier since the end of the hostilities.

"This is a normal friendly exchange for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in both the region and the world," Vietnam's VnExpress online newspaper quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang as saying.

Based in Yokosuka, Japan, the USS Ronald Reagan is the only forward-deployed American aircraft carrier. It is due to be replaced in that role next year by the USS George Washington, also a Nimitz-class carrier.













A delegation examines a torched home Friday during a tour of the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, days after a rampage by Jewish settlers. Israeli settlers entered the town, setting fire to Palestinian cars and homes after four Israelis were killed by Palestinian gunmen in the northern West Bank on Tuesday. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)





