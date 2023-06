Greenwood, circa 1910: Gwen sent Mr. G.H. Plunkett this card with the note, "I want to provide your self with a copy of the great author's information on the other side." The front reads "Here is to women -- the fairest work of the great author: the edition is large, so let no man be without a copy." The illustrated women included one Japanese, one Native American and one Dutch.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.