Bentonville gets ready to host Honor Fest week

BENTONVILLE -- The city next month will host a festival to honor and support veterans, current military members, military families, first responders and their communities, according to a news release from Visit Bentonville.

The inaugural Honor Fest will be July 10-16.

There were more than 220,000 veterans in Arkansas as of last year, according to the Arkansas House of Representatives.

An event like Honor Fest is needed, said Jayme Lingo, director of philanthropy with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, one of the organizers.

"It draws attention to the sacrifice they and their families make," she said. "Something like this is needed to thank them. It also brings the community together."

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is a national nonprofit group based in Rogers providing charitable services benefiting the well-being of the nation's veterans and first responders, according to its website.

Brandon Denham of Fayetteville served eight years in the Arkansas Army National Guard. He said Honor Fest is a cool way to have the community unite to honor those who served in the military. It's important to recognize and honor people who put their lives on the line to defend the country and safety of the public, he said.

"Our job is to make them feel safe and welcomed when they come home," he said.

Honor Fest is organized by the city, Walmart, Tyson Foods, J.B. Hunt, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, FitOps Foundation, BikeFest, Camp Alliance, Merging Vets and Players, Reboot Recovery and Visit Bentonville, Lingo said.

The festival will offer a range of interactive activities and entertainment for all ages. Attendees can look forward to guest speakers and opportunities for workforce and entrepreneurship development, according to the release.

There also will be a family fun area at Osage Park and live music at the Momentary.

The event is built on the pillars of serve, work and play. The first two days are dedicated to service, the next two to workforce and the last three are fun, Lingo said.

Events will start July 10-11 with the Memorial Park Wall beautification service project, a community service gardening project. The memorial was put up in 1991, Lingo said.

The park opened in 1992, but the wall was part of the construction, said David Wright, city Parks and Recreation director. The memorial is east of the baseball fields and north of the park entrance off Moberly Lane. The wall, 6 feet tall and about 10 feet wide, honors those who fought in World Wars I and II and the Vietnam War, he said.

Events on July 12-13 will include workforce and entrepreneurship development with Walmart and Sam's Club, with guest speakers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12.

"Veterans, members of the military and their families are an integral part of every community," said Mark Espinoza, senior director of public affairs at Walmart, in the release. "We are excited to support an event that honors them and provides opportunities for their future in employment and entrepreneurship across Northwest Arkansas."

From noon to 1 p.m. July 14 there will be an enlistment ceremony at Thaden Field. New city police and firefighters will be recognized, too.

Honor Fest will end July 16 with the 21-mile Salute Ruck at Osage Park from 6 to 10 a.m. Camp Alliance's event will remember those who have fallen on the battlefield and recognize the sacrifices of Gold Star family members, according to the release. Gold Star families are those with loved ones who died in service to the nation.

Camp Alliance is a charitable organization established in 2010 to serve service members, veterans and their families, according to its website.

Billy Goldston with Camp Alliance said people can walk, run, bike or haul their ruck -- maybe a backpack for a military pack -- along the Razorback Greenway for 7, 14 or 21 miles. Names of Arkansans who died in Afghanistan or Iraq will be placed along the course. In coming years, Honor Fest hopes to add the names of Arkansans who died in other wars, he said.

Honor Fest was originally supposed to be a two-day event but has grown to a week, said Goldston, a 23-year veteran of the Army.

"We want the public to come out and meet the military veterans and first responders," Goldston said.

Patrick Robinson, Benton County veteran services director, said there are about 16,500 veterans in the county. Events like Honor Fest are important, not so much for recognition, but for camaraderie and networking.

"It brings together people with shared experiences, who generally speaking, are like-minded," he said. "Whether it's a first responder, veteran, active duty, reservist or National Guard, that person at one point served their country and community and would like to keep doing so."

Registration is open for active military, veterans, first responders and their families to take part in events and activities at Honor Fest, according to Visit Bentonville.

Many events are free and several offer discounts for active military, veterans, first responders and their families. Visit www.visitbentonville.com/events/honor-fest for registration and event details.