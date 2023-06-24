CAR TALK: Are bumps and potholes equally taxing?





DEAR CAR TALK: Please settle a bet: Which is more taxing on shocks – a 6-inch bump in the road or a 6-inch pothole? I say they're equally taxing. – Joe

DEAR JOE: I think you're right, Joe.

I haven't interviewed many shocks, so I don't know their personal feelings on this, but my guess is that they don't care.

The car has springs, to isolate your tush from the bumps and potholes on the road. The shock's job is to dampen the spring's oscillations -- so that after you hit a bump or a pothole, your tires don't bounce up and down for the next mile and a half, making it hard to turn or stop.

To dampen the motion of the springs, most shocks are filled with fluid and non-combustible gas. When the springs compress (wheels get pushed up), the shock's piston pushes inward.

When the springs expand (wheels go down), the piston pushes out. And whether the piston is pushing in or out first, I don't think matters.

As for the other suspension components, I would guess that a 6-inch pothole is worse than a 6-inch bump.

Keep in mind, that guess is – as my late brother would have said – "unencumbered by the thought process." But in my driving experience, the impact of a pothole is more abrupt, and therefore more severe. So, a ball joint, a tie rod end, a coil spring, not to mention a wheel or tire, has greater potential to be damaged if it takes a sudden, sharp jolt, all at once from the forward edge of a pothole, as compared to a bump -- which is rarely sharp. Bumps usually have some degree of curvature to them – they're somewhat rounded. And I think that makes a difference.

So, if I were a coil spring (isn't that a song from "Fiddler on the Roof"?), I'd rather hit a 6-inch bump than a 6-inch pothole, Joe.

DEAR CAR TALK: I'm curious about the location of disc brakes vis-a-vis the wheel.

I've seen the caliper housing mounted on top of the wheel, in front of the wheel, and to the rear of the wheel. What determines the placement of the disc brakes? – Josh

DEAR JOSH: Probably the mood of the engineer that day.

You notice their placement these days because they're often painted bright colors on expensive cars now. Some high-end models even let you choose your caliper color when you order the car. "I'll take the black interior and the chartreuse calipers, please."

Anyway, the job of the caliper is to squeeze the brake pads around the spinning rotor. That's what creates friction and slows the car. The caliper has to remain stationary, so it's bolted to the car's steering knuckle. The steering knuckle is the contraption that holds the wheel on the car while simultaneously allowing you to steer.

Depending on the design of the suspension, the caliper is usually placed where there's room for it. It can be mounted toward the front of the wheel or the rear. It can also be moved toward the top, although putting it at the top of the wheel would interfere with the strut assembly, so I don't think I've ever seen one there.

You don't want it underneath the wheel, because that would require extending the steering knuckle down closer to the ground, where it can easily get damaged. And besides, you've got plenty of other, good options.

Ultimately, where it's placed really makes no difference to how well the car stops – as long as it stays put. So, it's really an engineering and design decision based on where it fits best on a particular car.

In that sense, calipers are like the watermelon you just bought vis-a-vis the fridge. It goes wherever you can fit it, Josh.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



