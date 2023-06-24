Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts women’s conference April 29

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Sunday service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all children is at 9:45 in the lower level and adult bible class at 9:45 in the fellowship hall.

Women in Mission will meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Choir rehearsal is at 10 a.m. Saturday in the choir room. The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each July 7. GriefShare classes are at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the library. Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday in the front church parking lot.

The choir and orchestra will present "The Story" at 3:30 p.m. June 25.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available during the service.

There will be a ukulele camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 17-21 open to anyone age 6 or older. The fee is $20 per person or $35 for a family for the week.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the chapel; Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Choir meets at 5:30 p.m.; ping pong players meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall; and Paper Crafters meet at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month.

Information: 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or bvcc.net.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Listen to the podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website.

The Exercise Group meets at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds Sunday services at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online. Bible Study for adults meets at 9 a.m. Sundays. The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Information: (479) 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

The summer adult class will discuss "Call It Grace" by Serene Jones and will meet in the church library and on zoom throughout the summer.

"Creation Sings!" will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 11-13. The event will be introduced by Earth Care Sunday and a sandwich dinner and hymn sing at 4:30 p.m. July 9.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services in person and livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other services. Church van pick up is available.

Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 8:45 to 9:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in the Fellowship Hall.

There will be a congregational meeting immediately after services June 25 to elect three at-large members to the 2023 Nominating Committee.

Lectionary study is at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Monday. Samaritan Fridays are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each week in the Narthex. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started the new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters," by C.S. Lewis will be led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold. The classes will be Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Vacation Bible School will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 9-12.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.