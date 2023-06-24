‘Civil Rights Brothers’ celebrated at Unitarian Universalist church in Little Rock





The Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock on Sunday celebrated the lives of two Arkansas civil rights activists, holding them up as examples of compassion, inclusion and service.

Portia Porter Lyle traveled from Omaha, Neb., to tell the congregation about her father, Albert Porter and her unofficial uncle, Allan Ward, as well as the intentional, interracial family they forged together.

"These two men were the most important men in my life," she said later. "To be able to say that out loud and for people to know how special they were and for people to appreciate them, it means the world to me."

Porter, a Black man from Mississippi, and Ward, a white man from suburban Chicago, met in 1960 while employed at Lane College, a historically Black school in Jackson, Tenn.

Porter, the school's business manager and a local NAACP leader, and Ward, a newly hired faculty member, formed an enduring friendship while fighting for integration, voting rights, literacy and equal opportunity.

On one memorable evening, they visited until after 2 a.m. with NAACP Mississippi field director Medgar Evers, who was spending the night at Porter's home after addressing the local NAACP chapter.

Evers told them, calmly, that he would likely be killed due to his work but that it was important for the cause to continue, Ward wrote in his 2014 memoir: "Civil Rights Brothers: The Journey of Albert Porter and Allan Ward."

Sixty years ago this month, Evers was fatally shot in his own driveway by white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith.

As they grieved, Porter, an only son, told Ward he had always wanted a brother.

The two men decided, that henceforth, they would declare themselves brothers, promising that their children would be raised as cousins.

It's a promise that they kept for the rest of their lives, aided by their wives, Fanye Ranger Porter and Helena Joan Ward.

In 1966, when Albert Porter accepted a job at historically Black Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Allan Ward soon accepted a position there as well.

Eventually, they not only worked together, but they lived next to each other, as well, continuing their activism as they worked to promote integrated housing and scouting programs, among other causes. They helped create and were appointed to the city's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission.

Over the years, they served together on 17 committees and traveled around the globe, friends and family said.

Porter died on April 17, 2013, at age 88.

Ward died on March 31, 2021, at age 86.

Early on, Ward introduced Porter to the Baha'i faith, which became an integral part of his life moving forward. Ward's spiritual journey ultimately took him elsewhere, including interactions with the Unitarian Universalists.

"He never became a member, but he was very active. He ran a book club here and sometimes he would play the piano," said Debbie Goolsby, chair of the worship arts committee.

Kevin Jones, a friend of both men, said Ward liked the Unitarian Church because "you meet a lot of open-minded, warm-hearted ... progressive folks there."

Ward and Porter "shared an authentic bond" throughout the years, Jones said.

"It was more than friendship. It was more than family," he said.

As they grew older, they continued serving, including a lengthy stint as Meals on Wheels volunteers.

"There was nothing they loved more than knowing that they could be helpful to somebody else," Lyle said.

Both men were "very humble people," she said.

"I don't know how they would have felt about all this attention, but I'm thrilled that they were celebrated because -- I know that I'm biased, but I think they were extraordinarily special," Lyle said.





Albert Porter (left) and Allan Ward (right) flank then-Gov. Mike Beebe in this 2012 photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





