UA Trustees call meeting Monday

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas called a special meeting to be held via videoconference at 11 a.m. Monday originating at the UA System - Cammack Campus in Little Rock.

The meeting will convene an executive session, before resuming regular session at approximately 11:45 a.m. to hear four additional items including a transition to a new athletic conference at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith; selection of a general contractor and design firm for Bud Walton Arena and a property sale presentation at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; and a unanimous consent item from University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

To view the meetings and receive a Zoom link visit https://uasys.zoom.us/webinar/register/1916874600114/WN_uQESTW4RSn-bJeUSnoEQ8A#/registration.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- BBQ on bun, baked beans, cole slaw, hot applesauce, and milk.

Tuesday -- Chicken and dumplings, carrots, green peas, 5-cup salad, and milk.

Wednesday -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fruited Jell-o, and milk.

Thursday -- Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, fruit, and milk.

Friday -- Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuits with ham, spring mix salad with lite Italian dressing, apricots, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Transportation-related grant available

The Arkansas State Highway Commission announced the next application cycle for the Transportation-Related Research & Workforce Development Grant Program, according to a news release. The purpose of each grant is to accomplish one or both of the following:

Support the study of materials and sources to establish facts and reach new conclusions to provide resilient and sustainable logistics, processes, materials, and methods to ensure cost-effectiveness and the furtherance of education and economic development concerning all forms of transportation; and Support industry training, apprenticeships, and educational programs to foster skills required for transportation-related personnel development.

Applications can be obtained: at https://www.ardot.gov/divisions/system-information-research/research/trrwdgp/ or by mail: Arkansas Department of Transportation, c/o Research Section, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203-2261, or at the Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Headquarters building, 10324 Interstate 30 (Exit 130) in Little Rock.

Details: (501) 569-4922 or Research@ardot.gov. Applications must be received by Aug. 4 at 4:30 p.m.