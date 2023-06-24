Cooling centers to open in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Little Rock and North Little Rock will open cooling centers Sunday with hot temperatures expected across the state.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock is forecasting heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees across much of the state Sunday.

Little Rock's forecast heat index is 109 degrees. The highest heat index, 111 degrees, is forecast in Russellville and Brinkley.

The Little Rock cooling center will be at the East Little Rock community center at 2500 E. Sixth St. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The North Little Rock cooling center is at the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St. It will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In an announcement about its center, North Little Rock said vending machines will be available and that people may bring their pets, food, drinks and entertainment such as books, cards or games. More information on the North Little Rock Center is available at (501)791-8541.