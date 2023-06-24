Court rules in church’s dispute





Members of a Jonesboro church who wanted to break away from the United Methodist denomination will have to vacate the premises by Aug. 1 under a ruling this week in Craighead County Circuit Court, church officials said.

Meanwhile, a Searcy church that had attempted to break away said Friday it was dropping its lawsuit against the denomination's Arkansas conference.

The First United Methodist Church in both towns had sued the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church after it prevented them from disaffiliating over human sexuality-related issues.

The Jonesboro church, which had voted 69% to 31% to leave the denomination, filed suit on Dec. 19 after a special session of the denomination's Arkansas Annual Conference refused to ratify their disaffiliation agreement.

Session-goers also blocked the departure of the Searcy church, which had voted 71% to 29% to sever ties. It filed suit Jan 3.

Thursday, after a hearing in Craighead County Circuit Court, special Judge Gary Arnold indicated that members of Jonesboro First United Methodist Church who remain loyal to the denomination should possess the building pending a January trial on the matter.

Arnold is expected to issue a written order to that effect soon, attorneys for both sides said.

The Jonesboro congregation is the denomination's second-largest in Arkansas, with average 2021 attendance of 1,179, according to the denomination's General Council on Finance and Administration.

Since the congregation voted to break away, the pro-United Methodist faction has begun holding services at a local Presbyterian church.

"We are pleased with the Court's ruling, and we look forward to immediately restoring the use of these properties for the benefit of all members of The United Methodist Church denomination, including the hundreds of faithful members of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro," said Arkansas Conference board of trustees Chair Ruben "Tony" Griffin in a written statement.

Members favoring disaffiliation were informed of the news in an email from the church.

"The Court concluded the hearing on the Conference's claim for Writ of Possession and found in favor of the Conference. The Court indicated that it intended to enter a Writ which will require us to leave our facility at 801 South Main Street on August 1," it said.

"Your legal team and church leaders are carefully examining all legal options and will have further details in the coming days. For now, we will continue to conduct our regular services, ministries and church business as usual. Join with us Sunday for worship! We look forward to seeing you in church! Thank you all for your prayers and support," it stated.

Reached by phone Friday evening, Dan Dalton, an attorney who represents the pro-disaffiliation Methodists in Searcy and Jonesboro, emphasized that the Jonesboro case is still scheduled for trial in January.

"The case is far from over," he said. "We're still hopeful for an amicable resolution."

In Searcy, on the other hand, "the case has been resolved," he said.

Friday, Searcy First United Methodist Church asked White County Circuit Judge Daniel Brock to dismiss its lawsuit against the conference. The conference is asking that its counterclaim also be dismissed.

The congregation's pastor, Jeff Jackson, was unavailable for comment, a staff member at the church said.

Neither side would discuss the terms of the resolution.

"We are pleased to announce that today, papers have been filed in Court in White County by the Petitioner that brought the lawsuit against the Annual Conference earlier this year related to the property of First United Methodist Church, Searcy, Arkansas. These court papers seek to dismiss with prejudice the lawsuit that was filed against the Annual Conference," Griffin, the board of trustees chair, said in a written statement.

"Upon the advice of our legal counsel, I have no further comment at this time about the White County lawsuit filed against the Annual Conference related to the property of First United Methodist Church, Searcy, Arkansas."

Historically, United Methodist congregations have held their property "in trust" for the benefit of the entire denomination.

Paragraph 2553 of the denomination's Book of Discipline, approved in 2019 at a special session of its general conference in St. Louis, temporarily changed that, allowing local churches to disaffiliate over "issues related to human sexuality."

Disagreements over homosexuality have divided the denomination for more than a half-century.

A supermajority vote by a congregation -- two-thirds or more -- is required before it can proceed with the process, which will no longer be available after Dec. 31.

Nationwide nearly 6,000 United Methodist churches have broken away thus far.

Over the past year, 102 of Arkansas' 612 United Methodist congregations have been allowed to disaffiliate.

Only three had their departures blocked.

In each case, members of the pro-United Methodist faction had urged session-goers to withhold ratification.

The third congregation, Cabot United Methodist Church, ultimately split, with its pastor, most of its staff, Sunday School teachers, choir members and active members leaving to form a new, independent congregation.

The new Cabot congregation dropped the word "United" from its name as have the pro-disaffiliation congregations in Searcy and Jonesboro.



