Decatur general fund revenue beats expectations by more than $15,000

DECATUR -- The city reports it exceeded its general fund revenue projections in May by more than $15,000.

The Decatur City Council discussed the city budget and reviewed finances for the month of May during a meeting June 12.

According to the city's May budget report, the city's general fund received $163,732.04 in revenue. This exceeded the projected budget of $147,944.84. A few highlights from the city's revenue include the county property tax at $30,715.23 and the county sales tax at $47,114.40.

The general fund expenses include the Fire Department, Police Department, library, parks and recreation, and administration.

The total expenses in May for all the departments in the general fund are $81,516.72, leaving the city with a surplus of $82,215.32.

The street fund, for May, received revenue of $22,287.45 and incurred $4,298.35 in expenses. This left a surplus of $17,989.10.

The Water and Wastewater Department received revenue of $487,502.94 and incurred $435,131.24 in expenses, which left a surplus of $52,371.70.

In other business, the city received a letter from Grand Savings Bank on on May 18 informing the city that the bank's Decatur location will be closing Aug. 18.

According to the letter, the company says, "We have decided to consolidate our Decatur branch with our new and improved Gentry branch located at 104 North Gentry Boulevard (in Gentry) ... We have enjoyed our many years serving you and are committed to continual support and involvement in the Decatur community."

The letter also states that, due to the Decatur branch closure, safety deposit boxes will only be accessed by appointment.

In other business, the city reviewed and approved the Police Department updating and issuing new police patches for its officers. The new patches will display colors of blue, white and black with accents of yellow and the words "Decatur Police Department, EST 1908." The inside design of the patch has the state of Arkansas and a few emblems that represent the town, such as a train for the Decatur Train Museum and an airplane for Dixon Aviation at Crystal Lake Airport.