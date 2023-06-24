Drugs, gun trial for Johnson County sheriff delayed

VAN BUREN -- The gun- and drug-related criminal trial for Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens has been delayed for several months as Crawford County waits for evidence to be processed by the FBI.

Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Holmes shared the information during a status update hearing Wednesday. Stephens' trial was originally scheduled for July.

Stephens, 57, of Clarksville was charged by Holmes in January with felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding count, according to court records.

Stephens waived formal arraignment and entered an innocent plea through one of his attorneys, John Everett of the Everett Law Firm in Farmington, court records state.

A new trial date hasn't been set yet. Another status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Stephens was arrested Dec. 3 after a traffic stop along U.S. 71 near Mountainburg, according to a statement from Bill Sadler, then-spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

Matt Price of the state police said in a Dec. 3 probable cause affidavit an FBI agent contacted him and requested he stop Stephens after the sheriff left a home the agency had been watching belonging to Grace and Terry Jones. The agent explained the FBI had been watching Stephens in connection with a corruption and narcotics investigation.

Price said Stephens was driving above the speed limit in his Johnson County patrol car on U.S. 71 after leaving the Joneses' home. Price stopped Stephens and asked why he was in Crawford County in his patrol car. Stephens said he was visiting confidential informants.

Price then asked Stephens if he had anything illegal in his patrol car, to which Stephens said he had three oxycodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and marijuana butter, the affidavit states. Authorities searched the car and reported finding the oxycodone, marijuana and about 9 ounces of marijuana butter, as well as two hydrocodone pills.

Stephens said he got the marijuana products and pills from his confidential informants while Grace and Terry Jones said they made and sold Stephens the marijuana product, authorities said.

Authorities searched the Joneses' home after getting a warrant and reported finding six marijuana plants, prescription oxycodone and hydrocodone and multiple guns. Grace and Terry Jones were both arrested and taken to the Crawford County jail.