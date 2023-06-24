Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Shawn Turner, 37, of 128 N. Bush St. in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Turner was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Benjamin Norton, 41, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Norton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Payton Fronterhouse, 26, of 1005 S. Royal Oaks Parkway in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Fronterhouse was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Thomas Meek, 44, of 1705 Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Meek was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

University Police Department

Gary Koon, 41, of 887 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Koon was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.