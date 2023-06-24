Former UA business professor, David Bednar now a Latter-day Saints apostle

David A. Bednar used to teach business students at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Now, he's a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Earlier this month, he returned to the state to visit the church's new Bentonville Temple, and he'll be back Sept. 17 for its formal dedication.

The Northwest Arkansas he encountered as a young professor is a far cry from the booming region it is today.

Forty-three years ago,"Springdale and Rogers were much more rural. When you drove from Springdale to Tontitown, that was all grape vineyards.