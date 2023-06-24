DEAR HELOISE: You recently ran a letter from a lady who had a messy microwave oven that was difficult to clean. You told her that after she uses your cleaning method, if anything is stubborn and won't come off, she should put some baking soda on a damp sponge and gently scrub in a circular motion.

While that last action is good, there are some caked-on clumps or stains that still won't come off. Here's a surefire way to get those off: Spray or pour some really hot water on them and let it sit for 10 minutes; then take the scrubber and attack them as vigorously as you need to.

-- Chris A.,

Los Angeles

DEAR HELOISE: Thanks for the anti-scammer warnings. A friend of mine, who is a perfectly competent woman, was saved by a store supervisor in San Antonio from wiring money to help her "stranded grandson."

Luckily, the employee got her to stop panicking and think it through. She called her son and found that his son was just fine.

-- Fran,

San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: I have a suggestion for those who drive SUVs and do not have a way to hide items in their car, since they do not have a trunk. I keep two pieces of denim (most dark fabric would work) in the back to cover items. They are 2 yards each and can be used in the back seat, as well as behind it.

I spread out the fabric when buying plants, large bags of mulch or potting soil, to keep the area clean. The fabric is also used when I transport 6-foot-long 2-by-4-inch wood, to protect the area between the two front seats. I just throw them in the wash when they get dirty.

In addition, I keep a laundry basket attached to clips in the back, to keep small packages from rolling around as I run errands.

-- Nancy Bernosky

DEAR HELOISE: Another idea for those cards we all get from charities, is to give them to elementary students to practice writing letters. The cards can also be given to nursing homes, veterans' homes, hospitals, or even home to the family.

-- Martha Kenne,

Dexter, Minn.

