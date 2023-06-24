Homers by Tolbert, Wilson give Naturals early lead en route to win

NATURALS 5, DRILLERS 4

Tyler Tolbert and Peyton Wilson both homered to give Northwest Arkansas the early lead and the Naturals held on late to edge the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Tulsa scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning against Naturals closer Steven Cruz. But Cruz got Eddys Leonard to fly out with two runners on to end the game and notch his sixth save.

Beck Way (1-5) picked up the win, allowing a run in 3 2/3 innings of relief. He struck out five and walked one.

Parker Bates went 3 for 3 out of the nine-hole in the batting order, drove in a run and also scored a run for the Naturals.

Tolbert hit a two-run home run, his second of the season, to give the Naturals a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

Tulsa grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a solo homer by Jose Ramos. It was his 14th of the season. Northwest Arkansas tied it 1-1 on Wilson's third home run of the season in the top of the fourth.

Jorbit Vivas hit a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to get Tulsa within 3-2. Jorge Bonifacio added a run-scoring single in the top of the eighth to push the Naturals' lead back to 4-2. The Naturals added a run in the top of the ninth for a 5-2 advantage.