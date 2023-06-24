Happy birthday: Following your vision for how things should be, you'll steer yourself and others into a golden era. You'll be well-paid for applying your talents in fresh and forward leaning directions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): For the most part awards and the like have very little to do with your identity or sense of purpose. So, while you may participate in competitions, you are not incentivized by the prize so much as the camaraderie along the way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As you challenge and nurture yourself, a holistic approach is best. The work of the body is not independent of the work of the mind. Each relies on the health of the other.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Whatever people appreciate or dislike about others says something about what they value or reject in themselves. Notice what grows and diminishes your affection. It will be telling, as will the voiced preferences of others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be reviewed in some way. It's nothing to put much stock in now, but what does matter about this interaction is your gracious reception of the critique. Simply listen and say "thank you," and fortune follows.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be made aware of how deeply you are invested in someone. Though it is possible to feel happy out on your own, this is because you're never really alone. Your joy is an extension of your connection to others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can be grounded and still wander with no destination in mind, especially when your purpose is to witness the world in a philosophical way. You may not be in the mood to participate actively, but you'll enjoy contemplative observation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As far as the written rules go, most would adhere out of common decency without even knowing what they were. The rules that matter now are unwritten. Compliance is reliant on keen observation and excellent social instinct.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Empathy is a quality that is both learned and inherited. While we can always improve, it is easier and more intuitive for some than others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Each circumstance and person you meet will bring out a slightly different side of you. It will be fun to discover yourself through a social lens as you mix and mingle with a variety of characters this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There will be a blank space in the story and people will rush to fill it in with their own theories, assumptions and fantasies. For this reason, misinformation abounds that would be unwise to act on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One way to describe consciousness is "thinking about your thinking." You'll become aware that a certain line of thought makes you feel less effective, whereas a different mental direction empowers you, and you'll steer accordingly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're getting ready to make an exit. There's a right and a wrong way to end things. The wrong way leaves a trail of scorched earth and a bridge on fire in the rearview mirror.