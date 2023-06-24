How to do left lanes right way

Dear Mahatma: We are traveling to the capital city a couple of times a week for medical issues and I now understand how those multilane highways are to be driven. The objective is to find someone driving at a speed you like and drive right beside them at that speed in the adjacent lane. -- Retired and Riding the Roads

Dear Retired: Bless your heart. Or whatever organ is under medical review.

Arkansas Code Annotated 27-51-301 is titled "Vehicles to be driven on right side of roadway -- Exceptions."

It says drivers should stay out of the left lane of a multi-lane highway except for passing, a few other exceptions or, as may be the case on wider interstates, "Upon a roadway divided into three (3) marked lanes for traffic under the rules applicable thereon."

What