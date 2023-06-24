Sections
IN THE GARDEN: Toothpick-like wood shavings appear on crape myrtle

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Tubes of wood shavings project from the small tunnels in this crape myrtle as granulate ambrosia beetles bore deeper into the trunk to lay their eggs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


Q: You are the "go to" on all things gardening! I've recently spied some invasive organisms in/on my more than 30-year-old crape myrtles. I've never seen anything like it and hope you have. [The reader sent a photo.]

A: Those small toothpick-like protrusions are actually compressed sawdust caused by the granulate ambrosia beetle. The tiny female beetle bores into the trunks of smaller, thin barked ornamental tree species to deposit her eggs. As she bores into the trunk the dust protrudes out of the hole. If you catch them before a rain or high wind, you can see these small "toothpicks" sticking out.

