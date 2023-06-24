Levi Weaver, mayor of Greenwood, Mo., saw the town's aldermen commence impeachment proceedings against him after he was accused of threatening one of them with a gun and some less serious offenses, but he vowed to fight, saying, "My name's already run through the mud; we're going to ride this out."

Stephen Richer, a top election official in Maricopa County, Ariz., filed a defamation suit against Kari Lake, alleging her claims that she lost the gubernatorial race because of fraud subjected him to "violent vitriol and other dire consequences."

Mike Register, director of Georgia's Bureau of Investigation, is stepping down after less than a year on the job to become public safety director for Cobb County, a post he previously held for four months before leaving for personal reasons.

Zac Steele of emergency management in Troup County, Ga., was disappointed to fall short of the threshold for a tornado disaster declaration but promised to "find local options, community grants, whatever is out there to be able to serve our citizens ... that's exactly what we're gonna do."

Jeffrey Sandman, a Louisiana attorney, said, "Showing your ID in a checkout lane is simply not the same as submitting it to a government database," as an adult entertainment group leads a challenge to laws requiring sexually explicit websites to make users verify they're 18.

Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in the straw purchase of a gun used to kill an Illinois police officer and wound another on a domestic disturbance call.

Sandra Hemme of Missouri won a court hearing that could free her after four decades in prison for a murder her supporters say she didn't commit, with the Innocence Project arguing she was a patient at a psychiatric hospital when she gave conflicting statements to investigators.

Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi of Palmdale, Calif., faces up to two years in prison for illegally importing a 2,000-pound mosaic dating to the Roman Empire that authorities believe was looted from war-torn Syria.

Paige Miller of the Hamilton County, Ind., chapter of Moms for Liberty, which advocates for parental rights in education but was labeled extremist by the Anti-Defamation League, apologized and condemned Adolf Hitler after using a quote attributed to him in a newsletter.