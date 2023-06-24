Laws cast fog over ag board sign-ups

Two recently passed laws that shook up state agriculture board operations have created a potential for confusion for anyone seeking board membership.

Qualified applicants interested in state board or commission positions were encouraged Thursday by the Agricultural Council of Arkansas to apply with the state.

“We’re just trying to pass the information out to our members on the changes to the law so they are aware,” Agricultural Council of Arkansas Executive Vice President and Director Andrew Grobmyer said.

Two bills passed during the legislative session in spring — now Acts 135 and 691 — changed the appointment practices for the state Plant Board and shifted the duties of several agriculture board and commissions respectively.

Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said in March that Act 691 aimed to consolidate the department’s boards and commissions from 16 to four; the law becomes effective July 1.

State law also no longer requires board nominees for the state Plant Board be selected by trade groups after Act 135 became effective in February; nominees will now be selected by the governor and subject to Senate confirmation.

“I have no announcements regarding appointments to share right now but the Governor continues to engage with stakeholders and community leaders to fill these and other board appointments in her administration,” Alexa Henning, communications director for Gov. Sarah Sanders’ office, said last week.

Court cases in recent years, such as McCarty v. Arkansas State Plant Board, changed the appointment process for the Plant board and other state agriculture boards and commissions.

“ Th e p ro ce ss h a s changed,” Grobmyer said.

“We used to send nominations by law to the governor and the governor would choose from the list of nominees that we would present. But that was for certain boards and commissions, not all the ag-related boards. We never had a direct nomination or appointment role with the Plant Board, that was left to other industry organizations … but for things like the research and promotion boards and some others, we did have by statute that role of nominating people.” There are currently nine open seats on the Plant Board and the terms of several members of other agriculture boards are set to expire, Grobmyer said.

Those interested can apply for state agriculture board membership via a web portal.

Applicants can apply for Plant Board membership on the portal — which can be found on Gov. Sanders’website — though viewers cannot see open positions for any state agriculture boards or commissions, as there is only the option to enter information and apply.

“As far as our role, we’re encouraging participation in that process, trying to make people aware that it’s available to them,” Grobmyer said.

“If and when they do apply, we want them to let us know so we can speak to the governor’s appointment staff and others who are involved in the decision-making process to understand our perspective in regards to those applicants.”



