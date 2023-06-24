Hear whirring sound

In 1838, at the age of 28, Abraham Lincoln prophesied in his Lyceum Address that the greatest danger to our democracy would come, not from foreign invaders, but from a lawless mob of Americans.

Although Lincoln was responding to the pro-slavery mob that had murdered the abolitionist newspaper editor Elijah Lovejoy, the words uttered by Lincoln eerily foretold the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol Building in Washington.

When today's leader of Lincoln's political party praises the mob, disparages law enforcement and promises to pardon the rioters, the sound you hear is Lincoln spinning in his grave.

RICHARD A. WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Courage of conviction

Ms. Dina Nash's June 18 Perspective diatribe was so long I can only respond to one of her points. She laments the fact that the "mean" Arkansas Legislature ended net metering at a "good rate" for solar customers. Since solar doesn't generate much power at night, electric companies, such as Ozark, must have enough fixed capacity to provide needed electricity 24/7. Their rates must reflect these fixed costs. Freeloaders such as Ms. Nash don't want to pay these extra costs. I think if she had the courage of her convictions, she would go off the grid entirely and just use solar power, with batteries at night and on cloudy days. However, it would be difficult to run her air conditioning from a battery.

Not to worry, Ms. Nash; the climate will always change. We've been hotter than we are now, and cooler also. Humans and polar bears have been, and will be, just fine!

ROBERT GLOVER

Marianna

Village already does it

In response to Robert Steinbuch’s column on Act 372, “It takes a village to run a library”: Of course it takes a village to run a library—and a competent librarian recognizes that there are many different families who live in that village with different backgrounds, relationships, and oft-times divergent worldviews. To imply that somehow Arkansas libraries are in danger of making available “The Shining” or “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” in the children’s library section is absurd and inflammatory rhetoric.

I speak from my past 10-year experience on the Garland County Library board. Here in Garland County (and, I suspect, in all Arkansas county libraries), the county judge appoints a diverse citizen board (from the “village”), ratified by the quorum court, to oversee library policy and hiring. Monthly meetings review budget, planning, and other administrative issues. Every meeting is advertised and open for public comment provided that person follows the written policy protocol.

Act 372 is a law aimed at a problem that doesn’t exist. The dissemination of obscene literature is clearly illegal (Miller v. California, 1973). What is in question is just what is “appropriate” literature for anyone under the age of 18. What is appropriate in one family’s worldview may not necessarily be the case for another family. It boils down to parental choice, guidance, and supervision for the individual family.

Garland County Library’s wonderful contained children’s section has age-appropriate literature and programs curated by a knowledgeable staff familiar with current guidelines for children. So what about the unescorted 16-year-olds who come to the library? Relegate them to the children’s section in hopes they won’t stumble across “The Bluest Eye,” “Slaughterhouse Five,” or “Lady Chatterly’s Lover”?

I seriously doubt our quorum courts want to be burdened with reading (in its entirety) and assessing the literary merit of every book challenged by an offended citizen. That’s just what the ill-conceived Act 372 will accomplish. The quorum court already appoints “villagers” to oversee libraries—let the current system prevail.

DONNA CASPARIAN

Hot Springs

Correction

One in four pregnancies end in natural termination or miscarriage. The proportion was misstated in a guest column published Friday.



