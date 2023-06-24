Police beat: Man arrested after police chase in LR

Man arrested after police chase in LR

A man was arrested early Friday after leading Little Rock police on a chase with two minors in his vehicle, police said.

Tracy Brown, 38, of England began to flee when officers attempted to pull him over for an improper lane change, according to an arrest report. While fleeing, he "weaved in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed," the report says.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Langston Street, where Brown was arrested at 12:15 a.m., the report says.

Brown was found to be in possession of 15 pills that he told officers were Percocet, the report says.

He faces one count each of fleeing and possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, all felonies. The minors in the vehicle were released to their guardians, the report says.