Mechanics agree on Southwest contract

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines has reached agreement on a new labor contract with its mechanics just days after the flight attendants' union rejected a company proposal.

Southwest said Friday that a tentative new contract with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association would give its mechanics industry-leading compensation.

Across the airline industry, revenue is rising as travel recovers from the pandemic. Unions are pushing airlines for better pay and benefits, even raising the threat of strikes to make their case.

At Southwest, leaders of the union representing more than 18,000 flight attendants voted this week to reject a tentative contract that its own negotiators reached with the Dallas airline and the help of federal mediators. The company said the deal would have raised pay 15%.

The flight attendants are working under wages and other terms contained in a contract ratified in 2016. By federal law, contracts in the airline industry do not expire, and it is difficult for unions to conduct legal strikes.

Pilots at Southwest, United and American are still negotiating with their airlines.

-- The Associated Press

Bitcoin hits highest level since June '22

Bitcoin hit its highest level in a year amid renewed fervor for digital assets despite a slew of challenges for the industry.

The original digital currency crossed above $31,013, its 2023 peak, to reach its highest level since June 2022, Bloomberg data shows. The surge has brought Bitcoin to as high as $31,410 and up by almost 90% since the start of the year. Other cryptocurrencies followed suit, with Ether also rallying.

It's a remarkable development -- and show of resiliency -- for a market that many had written off as being on the verge of extinction following a number of high-profile and high-impact scams and company fallouts that left the industry besmirched among investors.

"From the ardent Bitcoiner's perspective, the token's most fundamental investment thesis is playing out: inflation, monetary mismanagement, banking crises, sovereign debt anxiety, U.S.-dollar-reserve-status questions are all playing a role in giving Bitcoiners an 'I told you so' moment," said Strahinja Savic, head of data and analytics at FRNT Financial. "I would not describe rallying to new all time highs despite the challenging environment, but rather because of it."

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Arkansas Index falls to end day at 799.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 799.41, down 4.09 points or less than 1%.

Bank of the Ozarks was up 1 cent and PAM Transportation Services Inc. gained 26 cents in trading Friday. The other 11 members of the index lost ground for the day.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.