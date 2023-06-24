Memphis forward transferring to UA

Memphis transfer forward Chandler Lawson verbally committed to the University of Arkansas men's basketball program after visiting Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lawson reportedly also received interest from South Carolina, Saint Louis, DePaul, BYU, California and Santa Barbara after entering the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

He said he was sold on Musselman's winning ways.

"This is my last year and I want to go out with a bang, and I feel like this is the perfect school for me to have fun," Lawson said."I just want to have fun at the end of the year and plus it's a winning program and I'm part of a winning culture and I'll make sure I make an impact towards this (program)."

Lawson, 6-7 and 215 pounds, played in all 35 games with 24 starts and averaged 19.5 minutes per game as a senior with the Tigers.

He averaged 5 points, 4.5 rebounds per game and had 19 blocks and 25 steals last season. He shot 56.7% from the field and made 7 of 14 three-point attempts.

Lawson, who has a 7-7 wingspan, scored in double figures three times and had five-plus rebounds in 16 games. He played in 17 games and averaged 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds as a junior.

Lawson previously played in 59 games over 2 seasons at Oregon and made 20 starts. He shot 51.5% from the field and averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

He was an ESPN 4-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Lawson was rated as the No. 18 power forward and No. 85 overall prospect in the nation out of Memphis Wooddale High School.

A graduate transfer, Lawson will be eligible to play in the 2023-24 season. He is the sixth transfer to join the Arkansas program since the end of the 2022-23 season.

Temple guard Khalif Battle, Louisville guard El Ellis, Cincinnati wing Jeremiah Davenport, Houston guard Tramon Mark and Washington guard Keyon Menifield are already on campus.