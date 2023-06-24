Mercenary chief lashes out at Kremlin





The owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

While the outcome of the confrontation was still unclear, it appeared likely to further hinder Moscow's war effort as Kyiv's forces were probing Russian defenses in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.

Prigozhin claimed late Friday that his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and had reached Rostov, saying they faced no resistance from young conscripts at checkpoints and that his forces "aren't fighting against children."

"But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said in one of a series of angry video and audio recordings posted on social media beginning late Friday. "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

He claimed that the chief of the General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, scrambled warplanes to strike Wagner's convoys, which were driving alongside ordinary vehicles. Prigozhin also said his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter that fired on a civilian convoy, but there was no independent confirmation.

Despite Prigozhin's statements that Wagner convoys had entered Rostov-on-Don, there was no confirmation of that yet on Russian social networks. Videos showed heavy trucks blocking highways leading to the city, long convoys of national guard trucks were seen on a road outside Rostov-on-Don and armored vehicles were roaming the streets.

Prigozhin said Wagner field camps in Ukraine were struck by rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery fire on orders from Gerasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, at which they decided to destroy Wagner.

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia's war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut. But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized Russia's military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.

Prigozhin, who said he had 25,000 troops under his command, said late Friday his troops would punish Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance. "This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Prigozhin declared.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services, or FSB, has charged him with calling for an armed rebellion, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The FSB urged Wagner's contract soldiers to arrest Prigozhin and refuse to follow his "criminal and treacherous orders." It called his statements a "stab in the back to Russian troops" and said they amounted to fomenting an armed conflict in Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation and "all the necessary measures were being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

ARMED MOSCOW

Heavy military trucks and armored vehicles were seen in several parts of central Moscow late Friday, and soldiers toting assault rifles were deployed outside the main building of the Defense Ministry.

The area around the presidential administration near Red Square was blocked, snarling traffic. But even amid the heightened military presence, downtown bars and restaurants were filled with customers.

At one club near the headquarters of the FSB, people were dancing in the street near the entrance.

Prigozhin, whose feud with the Defense Ministry dates back years, had refused to comply with a requirement that military contractors sign contracts with the ministry before July 1. In a statement late Friday, he said he was ready to find a compromise but "they have treacherously cheated us."

"Today they carried out a rocket strike on our rear camps, and a huge number of our comrades got killed," he said. The Defense Ministry denied attacking the Wagner camps.

Prigozhin claimed that Shoigu went to the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don personally to direct the strike and then "cowardly" fled.

"This scum will be stopped," he said of Shoigu.

"The evil embodied by the country's military leadership must be stopped," he shouted, urging the army not to offer any resistance to Wagner as it moves to "restore justice."

Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, urged the Wagner forces to stop any move against the army, saying it would play into the hands of Russia's enemies, who are "waiting to see the exacerbation of our domestic political situation."

Tatiana Stanovaya, a political analyst, predicted this would be the end of Prigozhin.

"Now that the state has actively engaged, there's no turning back," she tweeted. "The termination of Prigozhin and Wagner is imminent. The only possibility now is absolute obliteration, with the degree of resistance from the Wagner group being the only variable. Surovikin was dispatched to convince them to surrender. Confrontation seems totally futile."

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, a top military officer, denounced Prigozhin's move as "madness" that threatened to unleash a civil war.

"This is a stab in the back of the country and the president," said Alexeyev, the deputy head of Russia's military intelligence agency, in a video appeal to Prigozhin's fighters, urging them to call off any rebellion. "This is a coup."

The Defense Ministry said in a statement Ukraine's military was concentrating troops to launch an attack around Bakhmut to take advantage of "Prigozhin's provocation." It said Russian artillery and warplanes were firing on Ukrainian forces as they prepared to start an offensive in the area.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had yet to comment as of Friday night, one of his advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak, warned on Twitter that "tumultuous times are coming" for Russia.

White House officials said they were following the events, but would not say much more. "We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments," said Adam Hodge, a National Security Council spokesman.

In other developments, Zelenskyy called on other countries to heed warnings that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster.

Members of his government briefed international representatives on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, whose six reactors have been shut down for months. Zelenskyy said he expected other nations to "give appropriate signals and exert pressure" on Moscow.

The Kremlin's spokesman has denied the threat to the plant is coming from Russian forces.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by Anton Troianovski and Ivan Nechepurenko of The New York Times.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a joint news with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuly, Senegal's President Macky Sall, President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Ukrainian military medics treat a soldier with concussion in a field hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



FILE - A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on other countries to heed warnings that Russia may be planning to attack the power plant to cause a radiation disaster. Members of his government briefed international representatives Thursday June 22, 2023 on the possible threat. (AP Photo, File)



FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, attend the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the joint staff of troops involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. While denouncing most senior military leaders, Prigozhin, the maverick millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner, spoke approvingly about Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who led Russian forces in Ukraine for several months in the fall before Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed the chief of the military's General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, to oversee the operations. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)



In this grab taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, June 23, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the outspoken millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner, speaks during his interview at an unspecified location. Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military contractor, assailed the Russian military top brass, accusing it of downplaying the threat posed by the Ukrainian counteroffensive. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)



FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to withdraw the remaining Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut to save their lives, at an unspecified location in Ukraine. Prigozhin's criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)







A Ukrainian soldier walks Friday in his position across the minefield on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)





