



Rapper-singer Doja Cat -- the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse and creator of many TikTok hits -- is set to embark on a North American tour this fall. Doja Cat will be joined by song-of-the-summer contender Ice Spice and up-and-coming rapper Doechii as they open on select dates of her 24-date run. The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween night in San Francisco and runs through Dec. 13, with a final show scheduled in Chicago. The tour will hit most major cities in the U.S. as well as Toronto. The announcement arrives a week after Doja Cat released a new single, a fiery rap titled "Attention" that negotiates her relationship with online commentary from fans and critics alike. Doja Cat first found mainstream fame when her 2018 single, "MOO!", went viral. Since then, she's been nominated for many Grammys, including for her No. 1 single "Say So" and most recent album, 2021's "Planet Her." In 2022, she won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for her collaboration with SZA, "Kiss Me More." In an effort to bypass bots and scalpers, some Scarlet Tour tickets will be available to fans who register at Ticketmaster through Sunday night, with more going on saleFriday.

Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him, they announced this week, with the singer saying that "only God knows what happened that night." Dr. Luke, meanwhile, said he was "absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her." Terms of the deal were not disclosed, with both revealing on Instagram that they had agreed to "a resolution" of the case. "I cannot recount everything that happened," Kesha wrote, adding that she wishes "nothing but peace to all parties involved." Dr. Luke, in turn, said he wished her well and wanted "to put this difficult matter behind me" after years of fighting to clear his name. The deal averts a trial that had been scheduled for this summer over allegations that became a #MeToo cause for Kesha's supporters and came to involve a lineup of music industry luminaries. Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Pink, Avril Lavigne, Adam Levine and Taio Cruz are among those who gave testimony or sworn statements. The case also raised important legal questions about fame and defamation. The court clash between the multiplatinum-selling singer and the Grammy-nominated producer has been playing out since 2014 and looming over both of their careers.





Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)







Ke$ha arrives at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball at Nokia Theatre LA Live on Monday, Dec. 3, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP)







Songwriter and music producer Dr. Luke arrives at the 30th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, on Wednesday, April 16, 2013, at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision for ASCAP/AP Images)





