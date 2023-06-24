NBA Draft team-by-team results

Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades):

ATLANTA HAWKS

1. (15) Kobe Bufkin, g, Michigan.

2. (39) Mouhamed Gueye, c, Washington State (from Charlotte).

2. (45) Seth Lundy, g, Penn State.

BOSTON CELTICS

2. (31) James Nnaji, c, FC Barcelona (Spain) (from Detroit).

2. (38) Jordan Walsh, f, Arkansas (from Sacramento).

BROOKLYN NETS

1. (21) Noah Clowney, f/c, Alabama.

1. (22) Dariq Whitehead, g, Duke.

2. (51) Jalen Wilson, f, Kansas.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

1. (2) Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

1. (27) Nick Smith Jr., g, Arkansas.

CHICAGO BULLS

2. (35) Julian Phillips, f, Tennessee (from Boston).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

2. (49) Emoni Bates, g, Eastern Michigan.

DALLAS MAVERICKS

1. (12) Dereck Lively II, c, Duke (from Oklahoma City).

1. (24) Olivier-Maxence Prosper, f, Marquette (from Sacramento).

DENVER NUGGETS

1. (29) Julian Strawther, g/f, Gonzaga (from Indiana).

2. (32) Jalen Pickett, g, Penn State (from Indiana).

2. (37) Hunter Tyson, f, Clemson (from Oklahoma City).

DETROIT PISTONS

1. (5) Ausar Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

1. (25) Marcus Sasser, g, Houston (from Memphis).

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

1. (19) Brandin Podziemski, g/f, Santa Clara.

HOUSTON ROCKETS

1. (4) Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

1. (20) Cam Whitmore, f, Villanova.

INDIANA PACERS

1. (8) Jarace Walker, f, Houston (from Washington).

1. (26) Ben Sheppard, f, Belmont.

2. (47) Mojave King, g, G-League Ignite (from L.A. Lakers).

2. (55) Isaiah Wong, g, Miami.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

1. (30) Kobe Brown, f, Missouri.

2. (48) Jordan Miller, g, Miami.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1. (17) Jalen Hood-Schifino, g, Indiana.

2. (40) Maxwell Lewis, f, Pepperdine (from Denver via Indiana).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

2. (45) Gregory Jackson II, f, South Carolina.

2. (56) Tarik Biberovic, f, Fenerbahce (Bosnia).

MIAMI HEAT

1. (18) Jaime Jaquez Jr., f, UCLA.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

2. (36) Andre Jackson Jr., g, UConn (from Orlando).

2. (58) Chris Livingston, f, Kentucky.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

2. (33) Leonard Miller, f, G-League Ignite (from San Antonio).

2. (53) Jaylen Clark, g, UCLA.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

1. (14) Jordan Hawkins, g, UConn.

NEW YORK KNICKS

No picks.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

1. (10) Cason Wallace, g, Kentucky (from Dallas).

2. (50) Keyontae Johnson, f, KSU.

ORLANDO MAGIC

1. (6) Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

1. (11) Jett Howard, g, Michigan.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

No picks.

PHOENIX SUNS

2. (57) Trayce Jackson-Davis, f/c, Indiana (from Washington).

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

1. (3) Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

1. (23) Kris Murray, f, Iowa.

2. (43) Rayan Rupert, g/f, NZ Breakers (New Zealand).

SACRAMENTO KINGS

2. (34) Colby Jones, g, Xavier (from Charlotte).

2. (54) Jalen Slawson, f, Furman.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

1. (1) Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92. (France).

2. (44) Sidy Cissoko, g, G-League Ignite.

TORONTO RAPTORS

1. (13) Gradey Dick, g, Kansas.

UTAH JAZZ

1. (9) Taylor Hendricks, f, Central Florida.

1. (16) Keyonte George, g, Baylor.

1. (28) Brice Sensabaugh, g, Ohio State.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

1. (7) Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92. (France) (from Indiana).

2. (42) Tristan Vukcevic, f, Belgrade (Serbia).

2. (52) Toumani Camara, f, Dayton (from Phoenix).