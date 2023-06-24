Sections
News shows

June 24, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.; Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Blinken; Klobuchar; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; David Petraeus, former CIA director. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

