GOLF

Late surge for Maguire

Leona Maguire of Ireland birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol in Springfield, N.J. The winner Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title, the 28-year Maguire had five birdies and two bogeys in shooting her seventh consecutive round in the 60s, dating to the final round at the Mizuho Americas Open. At 5-under 137 at Baltusrol, Maguire had her first halfway lead in a major. The former Duke star is ranked 12th in the world. Mel Reid (67) of England, Xiyu Lin (71) of China and rookie Celine Borge (69) of Norway were tied for second, a shot ahead of first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (73) of South Africa and fifth-ranked Minjee Lee of Australia, who pushed herself into the hunt for the second major with a 67. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi moved up with a 2-under 69 on Friday and now stands at 1-over 143. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) struggled to a 75 on Friday and is at 5-over 147. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) missed the cut with an 11-over 153

Two share Travelers lead

Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy shared the Travelers Championship lead Friday at a tournament-record 15-under 125. McCarthy followed his first-round 60 with a 65 in the morning at TPC River Highlands. A few hours later, Bradley shot a 63 to go with his opening 62. Chez Reavie, the 2019 winner, was two strokes back after a 63. Eric Cole had a 65 to get to 11 under. McCarthy and Bradley broke the 36-hole mark of 14 under set by Justin Rose in 2010 and matched last year by Xander Schauffele in his run to the title. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry turned in a 68 on Friday and is at 5-under 135 and tied for 41st place. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 1-under 139 and Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished at 1-over 141.

Durant up by 3 shots

Joe Durant overwhelmed the field Friday in taking a three-shot lead at the Champion Tour’s DICK’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. Durant posted an 8-under 64 and leads Ernie Els and Jason Schultz by three strokes at the En-Joie Golf Course. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is among 10 players tied at 4-under 68. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 1-under 71. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75

BASEBALL Angels trade for infielder

Looking to replenish their injury-depleted infield, the Los Angeles Angels acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers Friday night. The 34-year-old Escobar got off to a slow start this season and lost his starting job at third base in April when the Mets called up touted prospect Brett Baty from the minors. The popular Escobar has flourished in a part-time role at third and second, however, batting .333 (20 for 60) with 3 home runs, 2 triples, 10 RBI and a .951 OPS in his last 25 games.

TENNIS

Alcaraz advances in London

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first ATP semifinals on grass when he defeated former champion Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Friday. In the semifinals, he’ll face Sebastian Korda, into his first grass semifinal as well. Korda became the first American to reach the Queen’s semis in 11 years after beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Medvedev defeated in Halle

Daniil Medvedev lost in the Halle Open quarterfinals and continued his mixed start to the grass-court season, while Jannik Sinner’s preparations for Wimbledon were disrupted when an adductor muscle injury forced him to retire from his match on Friday. Medvedev was upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 7-6 (3) for only his second loss in nine quarterfinals this season.

