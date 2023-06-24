100 years ago

June 24, 1923

A 16-page leaflet titled, "Arkansas, the Wonder State," and setting forth the many attractions and commercial advantages which this state offers, will be distributed among the delegates to the annual convention of the Retail Grocers' Association to be held in St. Paul, this week. ... The data contained in the leaflet is compiled principally from government statistics gathered by the Arkansas Advancement Association. The following is quoted from the introductory page: "Arkansas is the home of an intelligent, prosperous, contented and loyal people. It is developing with more rapidity than other states because it offers superior attractions for the man of moderate means. Arkansas is not a wilderness, neither is it a frontier state. It is shown by government statistics to be one of the most healthful states in the Union. There are no swamps, or large bodies of standing water, and pure water is plentiful in all communities."

50 years ago

June 24, 1973

The Little Rock Citizens Council is considering establishment of a racially segregated elementary and junior high school, possibly to open this fall. Council President Joseph A. McGraw said the school would operate on the assumption it was "immoral" for white children to attend school with blacks because it would lead to interracial dating and marriage. ... The meeting included representatives of all nine local citizens councils in the state, two of which already operate segregated private schools at Marvell and Marianna.

25 years ago

June 24, 1998

WASHINGTON -- As President Clinton embarks today on a historic nine-day visit to China, he's already looking forward to a long-awaited trip to Arkansas next month. "I'm homesick and I'm tired and I can't wait," Clinton said during an interview Tuesday. His first visit to Arkansas in more than nine months is scheduled July 17-19. White House aides expect the weekend to include lots of golf, but Clinton also plans to attend two political fund-raisers and check up on planning for his presidential library in Little Rock.

10 years ago

June 24, 2013

Swimming pools across the state are becoming more accessible to people with disabilities because of new federal regulations. The U.S. Department of Justice updated regulations in 2010 under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and for the first time set minimum requirements for making swimming pools, wading pools and spas accessible, especially for people with physical disabilities that affect their ability to walk or climb stairs. The new regulations are part of the 2010 Standards for Accessible Design. The new standards require pools built or altered after March 15, 2012, to provide accessible entrances and exits for people with disabilities. The department gave operators of existing pools until Jan. 31 to comply. The standards affect pools that are open to the public, including those at hotels and motels, health clubs, recreation centers, public country clubs and city pools.