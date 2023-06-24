Phone, internet deal of a lifetime comes with lots of kinks

I just got the phone and internet deal of a lifetime: $5 a month for internet service, $15 a month for cell. But first I embarked on a tortuous journey through the Xfinity labyrinth.

Like a character in Kafka's "The Castle," I encountered nothing but friendly people, eager to speed me on my way while bogging me down in a bureaucratic slurry. For example, I had to call back after the first lengthy chat, and was told that an agent would call me in seven to 10 hours, which turned into 24. The second time, I chatted with an agent for 44 minutes just to correct the typo I'd made in my address and to find out if I were eligible for their free phone deal.