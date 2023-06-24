Player, coach enjoy final match together

CONWAY -- Benton's Abigail Lagemann couldn't do anything but grin in the final moments of her high school career.

Throughout Friday night's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game at the Farris Center, Lagemann could be seen rising up for spikes, high-fiving teammates and even dancing on the sidelines during the West's 5-0 sweep over the East, but her chipper smile never vanished.

Lagemann continued to soak in the joy as she was honored as the contest's most valuable player after the game, but her emotions drew heavy when she embraced Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach on the sideline.

The 5-11 outside hitter spent four years under Shoppach, guiding the Lady Panthers to Class 5A state championship last fall. Their hug was seemingly the photo finish of Lagemann's high school career but also their final moment on a volleyball court together.

"It's pretty cool," Shoppach said of their hug, while fighting back tears. "As you can see, she's a pretty darn good indoor player. It's nice to be around her and see her play with people from around the state and get to show her skills with the best in the state. She's one of the best, if not the best in the state."

The pair have been through ups and downs together, but their time ended with joy. Shoppach, when reminiscing over her time with Lagemann, said she couldn't be more proud of her protege.

Lagemann's leadership helped lead Benton to its first state title since 2009 and the first of Shoppach's career.

"She's matured as an individual," Shoppach said. "I like the way she's able to take [that maturity] and be a leader on the court. She really enjoys the game and she really enjoys being around other people. I'm just really proud of her. She's representing herself, representing Benton and her family in such a positive manner."

Shoppach also said Lagemann has been able to showcase her maturity through building chemistry with her teammates, performing well in class and being a leader on the floor.

She blends it with joy, which makes her a complete teammate according to Shoppach.

"She gets along with a variety of people," she said. "That's just her nature. That's the way she's been brought up. That's her personality. She makes other players better players."

While the moments with Lagemann are now over, Shoppach said she was able to enjoy Lagemann's company in the University of Central Arkansas dorms and through various activities planned this week.

With her coach right by her side, the Benton star said ending her career at the All-Star game was the right way to go out.

"I finished off on a great note," Lagemann said. "It's nice to play again with a lot of fun people. The energy was high, and the talent was amazing. It was just a good atmosphere."

Lagemann will pivot her efforts to doubles beach volleyball next season at the University of South Carolina. Not only was her match today her final indoor event, but likely the final time she'll play in Arkansas competitively.

She said she's ready to take on the challenge, however.

"I got to find a new partner when I get out there," Lagemann said. "It's a different atmosphere and more intense. I'm excited to start a new chapter in the sport... All I want to say is glory to God. Thanks to Coach [Shoppach], and the best memories are the teammates that I made along the way."