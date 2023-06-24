Reds rally to edge Braves behind rookie’s cycle

CINCINNATI -- Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead home runs and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games Friday night with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.

The Reds' winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club's longest since 1900.

De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four RBI.

The cycle was the seventh in team history, fifth since 1900 and first since Eric Davis accomplished the feat against San Diego on June 2, 1989.

Many in the sellout crowd of 43,086 at Great American Ball Park chanted "Elly! Elly!" The big turnout came two months after a record low for attendance at the ballpark of 7,375 on April 17.

The Reds overcame a five-run Braves first inning against Luke Weaver, two home runs by Matt Olson and drives from Travis d'Arnaud, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley to earn their major league-best 27th comeback victory of the season. Three of Atlanta's home runs were hit in the eighth.

Alex Young (3-0), the third of seven Cincinnati pitchers, got two outs for the win. Alexis Diaz pitched a hitless ninth for his 21st save in 21 tries.

Collin McHugh (3-1) took the loss.

Votto produced his 19th career multi-home run game in just his fourth game since being activated Monday from the injured list. He tied it in the fourth and gave the Reds a 9-7 lead with his three-run shot in the fifth. The six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP missed roughly four months of games over two seasons while recovering from surgery last August.

PHILLIES 5, METS 1 Taijuan Walker (8-3) pitched six strong innings, Trea Turner had a pair of RBI and Philadelphia took advantage of two defensive miscues by New York. Brandon Marsh had three hits, a double and an RBI for Philadelphia, which has won seven of nine. Bryce Harper also drove in a run for the Phillies before getting ejected in the seventh inning for arguing with home-plate umpire Mike Estabrook after a called third strike.

PIRATES 3, MARLINS 1 Carlos Santana broke a ninth-inning tie with an RBI single and Pittsburgh snapped a 10-game losing streak, rallying to beat Miami. Down 1-0 after eight innings, the Pirates scored three runs against relievers A.J. Puk (3-2) and Dylan Floro.

PADRES 13, NATIONALS 3 Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim hit home runs and Joe Musgrove (6-2) threw seven strong innings to lead San Diego to a victory over Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Shea Lanagaliers hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and Oakland beat Toronto to snap an eight-game losing streak.

RANGERS 4, YANKEES 2 (10) Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run on Michael King's first pitch of the 10th inning, and Texas beat slumping New York for its fifth win in six games. New York's offense again struggled in the absence of injured slugger Aaron Judge. The Yankees are last in the major leagues in batting average and runs in June, managing six hits or fewer in five of their last six games.

RAYS 11, ROYALS 1 Jose Siri homered and drove in four runs, Zach Eflin (9-3) won his ninth game and MLB-leading Tampa Bay beat Kansas City. Siri had a three-run home run in the second inning and gave the Rays a 4-3 led with an RBI single in the fourth.

RED SOX 3, WHITE SOX 1 Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run and Brayan Bello (5-4) pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, helping Boston beat Chicago.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 1 Kenta Maeda (1-4) pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Minnesota defeated Detroit.

MARINERS 13, ORIOLES 1 Logan Gilbert (5-4) allowed two hits in seven innings, Teoscar Hernandez and Tom Murphy homered and Seattle routed Baltimore in a game that started 100 minutes late because of rain.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 7, GUARDIANS 1 Willy Adames homered twice and drove in five runs and Wade Miley (5-2) pitched six sharp, scoreless innings to power Milwaukee to a victory over Cleveland. Adames belted a three-run home run in the sixth inning off Shane Bieber (5-5). Milwaukee's hard-hitting shortstop added a shot in the ninth and a run-scoring single in the first.

DODGERS 3, ASTROS 2 Michael Busch doubled in the go-ahead in the fourth inning, Mookie Betts homered and Los Angeles defeated Houston.

ROCKIES 7, ANGELS 4 Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs at Coors Field, but Elias Diaz's go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied Colorado past Los Angeles.





Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana (41) shortstop Tucupita Marcano (30) and second baseman Nick Gonzalez (39) celebrate after beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 in a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzalez looks out of the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Luis Ortiz delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Miami Marlins' Jesus Luzardo delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz bobbles a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Connor Joe during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Miami. Joe was safe at second base on a fielding error by De La Cruz. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, left, is congratulated by first base/outfield coach Jon Jay (11) after Sanchez hit a single scoring Luis Arraez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

