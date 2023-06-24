Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service Sundays at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. firstlutheranlr.com. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Midday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday. (501) 225-4203.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestreamed with a link available at stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has an 8:30 a.m. contemporary service in the Prayer Garden and a traditional service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary which is also livestreamed at secondpreslr.org. (501) 227-0000.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets in the chapel of Westover Hill Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. Information about weekday services can be found at trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays in person and online at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. Sundays westoverhills.org.

